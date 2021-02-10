CAB raids homes and business linked to crime gang and freezes €540k in bank accounts

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today carried out raids in Tipperary and Kilkenny in an operation targeting an organised crime gang.

Gardaí said the organised crime gang originated in the Munster and South Leinster region and has “considerable links across the continent of Europe”.

Over the course of the investigation, gardai said they sought assistance from Europol. Fund transfers in excess of €4 million were identified from other jurisdictions to Irish bank accounts linked to members of the organised crime gang.

The search operation involved searches of four homes and a business premises. It was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and assisted by local Divisional personnel and the Garda Dog Unit.

This morning’s operation has resulted in the freezing of 16 bank accounts linked to members of the gang. The accounts contain cumulative funds of €540,000. Other items of note seized today are:

201 Volvo XC90

Financial documents

A garda spokesman said: “Today’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an organised crime gang involved in large-scale money laundering in the Republic of Ireland and Europe.”