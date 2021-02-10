#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

CAB raids homes and business linked to crime gang and freezes €540k in bank accounts

The raids happened this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 12:19 PM
50 minutes ago 8,352 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350644
Image: Garda Info/Twitter
Image: Garda Info/Twitter

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) today carried out raids in Tipperary and Kilkenny in an operation targeting an organised crime gang. 

Gardaí said the organised crime gang originated in the Munster and South Leinster region and has “considerable links across the continent of Europe”.

Over the course of the investigation, gardai said they sought assistance from Europol. Fund transfers in excess of €4 million were identified from other jurisdictions to Irish bank accounts linked to members of the organised crime gang.

The search operation involved searches of four homes and a business premises. It was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and assisted by local Divisional personnel and the Garda Dog Unit.

This morning’s operation has resulted in the freezing of 16 bank accounts linked to members of the gang. The accounts contain cumulative funds of €540,000. Other items of note seized today are:

  •  201 Volvo XC90
  • Financial documents

A garda spokesman said: “Today’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an organised crime gang involved in large-scale money laundering in the Republic of Ireland and Europe.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie