Nomadland wins big at Oscars, but no award for Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon

Chloe Zhao, winner of the awards for best picture and director for Nomadland

NOMADLAND WAS THE big winner at last night’s Oscars ceremony, where the film picked up three major wins including a history-making award for director Chloe Zhao.

Hollywood celebrated the glamorous night with a unique pandemic-era event, in which the ceremony was moved from a Hollywood theatre to a glammed-up downtown train station to abide by strict Covid-19 protocols.

Zhao’s drama about marginalised Americans roaming the American west in vans picked up best picture, best director and a best actress gong for Frances McDormand, who won her third Academy Award.

But there was no win for Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon, whose Wolfwalkers was beaten by Pixar’s Soul in the best animated feature category.

No-show Anthony Hopkins pulled off a surprise upset to win best actor in the final award of the night, beating favourite Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year.

Zhao became the first woman of colour to be awarded the best director prize, and thanked “all the people we met on the road… for teaching us the power of resilience and hope, and for reminding us what true kindness looks like”.

With movie theatres closed all year, and blockbuster content delayed, her film captured the pandemic zeitgeist with its stunning portrait of the isolated margins of society.

“Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible. And one day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theatre, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space, and watch every film that is represented here tonight,” said McDormand.

Zhao is only the second woman to win best director after Kathryn Bigelow won the prize in 2010 for The Hurt Locker.

“What a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we went on together,” said Zhao to her crew and cast including the real-life “nomads” who played fictionalised versions of themselves in the movie, and were in attendance in Los Angeles.

Zhao, who has drawn controversy in China after years-old interviews resurfaced in which she appeared to criticise her country of birth, also quoted classic Chinese poetry in her acceptance speech.

Hopkins’ win at 83 for his shattering portrayal of a dementia sufferer in The Father makes him the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar in history. He did not travel to Los Angeles or a London venue to accept the prize.

The film, adapted by French playwright Florian Zeller from his own stage production, also won best adapted screenplay in a category that also included Nomadland. Zeller accepted his award from Paris.

Norms upended

Best supporting actress went to Youn Yuh-jung for Korean immigrant drama Minari.

“How can I win over Glenn Close?” she said, acknowledging her fellow nominee, who has a joint-record eight acting nominations but no wins in her career.

Close made light of her latest loss for Hillbilly Elegy by sportingly joining in an unusual dance and music trivia segment late in a show that consistently tried to upend Oscar norms.

Supporting actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for his portrayal of slain 1960s Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, which also won best song for multiple Grammy winner H.E.R.

Promising Young Woman won best original screenplay, the night’s first award. Emerald Fennell, who was seven months pregnant when she shot the thriller, thanked her son who “did not arrive until a couple of weeks after shooting, thank God, because I was crossing my legs”.

Netflix’s Mank began the night with the most nominations – ten – but ended for dual wins in technical categories, as did Amazon’s Sound of Metal and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Soul became Pixar’s latest Oscar winner for best animated feature, also picking up best score, while South African aquatic wildlife feature My Octopus Teacher won best documentary.

This year’s Oscars arrived at their Union Station venue two months late due to the pandemic – organisers have said it would have been “impossible” without the delay.

- © AFP 2021