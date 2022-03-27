#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles tonight.

By Jane Moore Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
38 minutes ago 3,642 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5720930
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE BIGGEST NIGHT in Hollywood is back. 

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place tonight, and after a scaled down event last year due to the pandemic, they are returning to their home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While critics have hailed The Power of the Dog and CODA as the two frontrunners in the Best Picture category, you never know what might happen on the night.

If you want to see it all unfold, you’ll have to wait until 1am. While you’re waiting, why not test your knowledge of Oscars gone by? 

In what year did the first Academy Awards ceremony take place?
Alamy
1929
1933

1937
1945
Which film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021?
Alamy
Minari
Nomadland

Parasite
Promising Young Woman
Meryl Streep has received 21 Oscar nominations, and won three times. For which of these films did she NOT win an Oscar?
Alamy
Kramer v Kramer
Sophie's Choice

Out of Africa
The Iron Lady
Who is the only actor or actress to have won four Oscars?
Alamy
Jack Nicholson
Alamy
Katherine Hepburn

Alamy
Ingrid Bergman
Alamy
Daniel Day Lewis
Steven Spielberg has won two Best Director Oscars. For which two films did he win the awards?
Alamy
Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Saving Private Ryan and The Color Purple

Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan
Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Lincoln
In 1999, Judi Dench won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love. For how long did she appear on screen?
Alamy
8 minutes
9 minutes 14 seconds

15 minutes 33 seconds
27 minutes
According to Hollywood folklore, why are the Academy Awards also called "Oscars"?
Alamy
Because the man that designed the statuette was called Oscar.
Because Oscar means "spear of the Gods" and the Academy are the 'Gods' of Hollywood.

Because the first President of the Academy was called Oscar.
Because an Academy employee said that the statuette looked like her Uncle Oscar.
Which of The Godfather films has won the most Oscars?
Alamy
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather Part III
None of the films won any Oscars.
Which of these has never been a category at the Oscars?
Alamy
Academy Animal Award
Best Engineering Effects

Academy Juvenile Award
Best Title Writing
Finally, which person has won the most Oscars to date?
Alamy
John Williams
Alamy
Alfred Hitchcock

Alamy
Edith Head
Alamy
Walt Disney
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie