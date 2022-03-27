Quiz: How much do you know about the Oscars?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE BIGGEST NIGHT in Hollywood is back.
The 94th Academy Awards are taking place tonight, and after a scaled down event last year due to the pandemic, they are returning to their home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
While critics have hailed The Power of the Dog and CODA as the two frontrunners in the Best Picture category, you never know what might happen on the night.
If you want to see it all unfold, you’ll have to wait until 1am. While you’re waiting, why not test your knowledge of Oscars gone by?
