Quiz: How much do you know about the Oscars?

THE BIGGEST NIGHT in Hollywood is back.

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place tonight, and after a scaled down event last year due to the pandemic, they are returning to their home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While critics have hailed The Power of the Dog and CODA as the two frontrunners in the Best Picture category, you never know what might happen on the night.

If you want to see it all unfold, you’ll have to wait until 1am. While you’re waiting, why not test your knowledge of Oscars gone by?

In what year did the first Academy Awards ceremony take place? Alamy 1929 1933

1937 1945 Which film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021? Alamy Minari Nomadland

Parasite Promising Young Woman Meryl Streep has received 21 Oscar nominations, and won three times. For which of these films did she NOT win an Oscar? Alamy Kramer v Kramer Sophie's Choice

Out of Africa The Iron Lady Who is the only actor or actress to have won four Oscars? Alamy Jack Nicholson Alamy Katherine Hepburn

Alamy Ingrid Bergman Alamy Daniel Day Lewis Steven Spielberg has won two Best Director Oscars. For which two films did he win the awards? Alamy Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Saving Private Ryan and The Color Purple

Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Lincoln In 1999, Judi Dench won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love. For how long did she appear on screen? Alamy 8 minutes 9 minutes 14 seconds

15 minutes 33 seconds 27 minutes According to Hollywood folklore, why are the Academy Awards also called "Oscars"? Alamy Because the man that designed the statuette was called Oscar. Because Oscar means "spear of the Gods" and the Academy are the 'Gods' of Hollywood.

Because the first President of the Academy was called Oscar. Because an Academy employee said that the statuette looked like her Uncle Oscar. Which of The Godfather films has won the most Oscars? Alamy The Godfather The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather Part III None of the films won any Oscars. Which of these has never been a category at the Oscars? Alamy Academy Animal Award Best Engineering Effects

Academy Juvenile Award Best Title Writing Finally, which person has won the most Oscars to date? Alamy John Williams Alamy Alfred Hitchcock

Alamy Edith Head Alamy Walt Disney Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share