Irish actors Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds among this year's Oscar nominees

IRISH ACTORS JESSIE Buckley and Ciarán Hinds are among the nominations in this year’s Oscars.

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards live from Los Angeles this afternoon.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast is nominated in the Best Picture category, alongside:

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast received seven nominations in total. Judi Dench was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, alongside Ciarán Hinds who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

This year’s ceremony will take place on 27 March in Los Angeles. The Academy has confirmed that the ceremony will have a host for the first time since 2018, but has yet to confirm who it will be.

This year’s nominees are:

Best Picture

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judy Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best Original Song

Be Alive (King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days) – Diane Warren

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kamiński

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject