Irish actors Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds among this year's Oscar nominees

IRISH ACTORS JESSIE Buckley and Ciarán Hinds are among the nominations in this year’s Oscars.
Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards live from Los Angeles this afternoon.
Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast is nominated in the Best Picture category, alongside:
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Belfast received seven nominations in total. Judi Dench was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, alongside Ciarán Hinds who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
Irish actress Jessie Buckley was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Lost Daughter.
This year’s ceremony will take place on 27 March in Los Angeles. The Academy has confirmed that the ceremony will have a host for the first time since 2018, but has yet to confirm who it will be.
This year’s nominees are:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … BOOM!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Judy Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, David Sirota
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA – Siân Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best Original Song
- Be Alive (King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- Dos Oruguitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison
- No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- Somehow You Do (Four Good Days) – Diane Warren
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- Encanto – Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Cinematography
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story – Janusz Kamiński
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
