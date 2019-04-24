Oscars change 'outdated' Foreign Language Feature Film category to International Feature Film

NEXT YEAR’S OSCARS looks set for a slight change as the Academy had scrapped the Foreign Language Feature Film category title and replaced it with International Feature Film.

The announcement comes as Academy’s board of government has approved the rules for the 92nd Academy Awards.

“We have noted that the reference to ‘foreign’ is outdated within the global filmmaking community,” co-chairs of the International Feature Film committee Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann said.

“We believe that International Feature Film better represents this category, and promotes a positive and inclusive view of filmmaking, and the art of film as a universal experience,” they said.

The category name change does not change any existing category rules, the submission process, or eligibility requirements.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. Animated and documentary feature films are also permitted in the category.

Just one film is accepted from each country as the official selection.

In addition, the shortlist for the International Feature Film is expanding to 10 films – seven to be chosen by the Phase I International Feature Film Committee and the additional three to be voted by the International Feature Film Award Executive Committee.

Rules for the Oscars are reviewed every year.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, 9 February 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.