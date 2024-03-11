Advertisement
Oscars 2024

Tuxes, trips and one very good border collie: The looks from last night's Oscars

Dog at the Oscars alert.
1 hour ago

NOW THE OSCARS are over, Ireland has won the Best Actor award (through our representative Cillian Murphy), and now we can sit back an enjoy the outfits.

Here were some of last night’s red carpet looks, starting with the most important.

Messi the Dog

messi-the-dog-from-the-film-anatomy-of-a-fall-appears-in-the-audience-during-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-10-2024-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photochris-pizzello Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cillian Murphy

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-cillian-murphy-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-c Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-john-krasinski-and-emily-blunt-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-i Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jeffrey Wright

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-jeffrey-wright-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-c Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Margot Robbie

los-angeles-ca-10th-mar-2024-margot-robbie-at-the-96th-annual-oscars-at-at-the-ovation-hollywood-on-march-10-2024-in-los-angeles-california-credit-valerie-goodloemedia-punchalamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lily Gladstone

lily-gladstone-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-10-2024-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-dwayne-johnson-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-c Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

America Ferrera  

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-america-ferrera-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

 Ryan Gosling

hollywood-california-usa-10th-mar-2024-ryan-gosling-96th-annual-academy-awards-held-at-the-dolby-theatre-credit-a-m-p-a-s-admedianewscomalamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Robert Downey Jnr, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy

robert-downey-jr-winner-of-the-award-for-best-performance-by-an-actor-in-a-supporting-role-for-oppenheimer-from-left-davine-joy-randolph-winner-of-the-award-for-best-performance-by-an-actress Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sandra Huller

sandra-huller-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-10-2024-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Martin Scorsese

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-martin-scorsese-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liza Koshy (post-fall)

los-angeles-usa-10th-mar-2024-liza-koshy-walking-on-the-red-carpet-at-the-the-96th-academy-awards-held-by-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ca-on Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti

clara-wong-left-and-paul-giamatti-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-10-2024-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-richard-shotwellinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Al Pacino and Christopher Nolan

hollywood-united-states-10th-mar-2024-presenter-al-pacino-l-guides-best-picture-winner-christopher-nolan-backstage-during-the-96th-annual-academy-awards-in-los-angeles-california-on-sunday-m Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

