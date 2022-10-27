Minister backtracks on comments made about climate activists throwing soup at artworks

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GREEN PARTY MINISTER Ossian Smyth has backtracked from comments he made in the Seanad last week on the recent attacks on artworks in museums by climate activists.
Addressing a group of young people in the Seanad last week, the minister said he understood that young people wanted to “see action” when it came to climate change.
Referencing the recent attacks on artworks carried out by climate protesters, Smyth said seeing people throw tins of bins at paintings with glass over them is “a really effective thing to do”, stating that it “draws attention”.
He went on in his address to state that “words help” the cause also, highlighting the work of David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg.
“The power of her words moved people,” he said, stating that she changed the minds of many politicians.
However, his comments attracted widespread criticism on RTÉ’s Liveline programme today, with some listeners stating that he should resign for his comments.
In a statement today, the Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy said:
“Last Friday while addressing a group of young people in the Seanad I acknowledged the immense anger they are feeling about how climate change is destroying their future as well as countless other homes and habitats around the globe.
“During my speech, I referenced how an art work which was covered in glass had food thrown over it by climate activists. While the action undeniably generated debate around climate change, I am in no way advocating that anyone follows this example.
“My speech also referred to how effective the work of David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg had been in bringing political attention to the issue.
“Younger people are the generations who will be most affected by climate change. Measured activism as well as political dialogue will both play a part in how we combat climate change.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (8)