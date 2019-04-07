This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
These stunning images from Netflix's Our Planet took four years to capture

The new series is voiced by David Attenborough.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 9:30 AM
53 minutes ago 6,041 Views 10 Comments
THE NEW NETFLIX documentary series Our Planet looks at the planet in ways we haven’t seen before.

It took four years, 50 countries, 600 crew members and 3,500 days of filming to complete.

As the photos here show, Our Planet took in everywhere from the jungles of South America to the wilderness of the Arctic. 

The series, which is voiced by David Attenborough, premiered on Netflix this week. 

The book to accompany the series is authored by Alistair Fothergill, who is behind The Blue Planet and Planet Earth; Keith Scholey who’s also worked on shows such as The Living Planet, and Fred Pearce, former news editor of New Scientist Magazine.

Here’s a selection of images from the books

PastedImage-1162 Source: Kieran O'Donovan

PastedImage-2513 Source: Olly Scholey

PastedImage-75316 Source: Tim Laman & Ed Scholes/Silverback Films

PastedImage-492 Source: Transworld Publishers

PastedImage-37052 Source: Olly Scholey

PastedImage-2031 Source: Mal Carnegie

PastedImage-88581 Source: Hugh Pearson

PastedImage-53878 Source: Santiago Cabral

The book is out now and the Netflix series is online now.

