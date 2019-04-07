These stunning images from Netflix's Our Planet took four years to capture

THE NEW NETFLIX documentary series Our Planet looks at the planet in ways we haven’t seen before.

It took four years, 50 countries, 600 crew members and 3,500 days of filming to complete.

As the photos here show, Our Planet took in everywhere from the jungles of South America to the wilderness of the Arctic.

The series, which is voiced by David Attenborough, premiered on Netflix this week.

The book to accompany the series is authored by Alistair Fothergill, who is behind The Blue Planet and Planet Earth; Keith Scholey who’s also worked on shows such as The Living Planet, and Fred Pearce, former news editor of New Scientist Magazine.

Here’s a selection of images from the books

Source: Kieran O'Donovan

Source: Olly Scholey

Source: Tim Laman & Ed Scholes/Silverback Films

Source: Transworld Publishers

Source: Olly Scholey

Source: Mal Carnegie

Source: Hugh Pearson

Source: Santiago Cabral

The book is out now and the Netflix series is online now.