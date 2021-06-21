Justice minister promises action on licencing law to facilitate outdoor hospitality 'if necessary'

JUSTICE MINISTER HEATHER Humphreys has pledged to take legislative action to facilitate outdoor hospitality if it is required, after gardaí warned that alcohol licences are not valid for areas outside pubs and restaurants.

Minister Humphreys reiterated this morning that gardaí will “use discretion” when dealing with pubs and restaurants that are serving alcohol to customers availing of on-street seating.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the justice minister said she has been in regular contact with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the issue of outdoor dining.

“The Commissioner has reassured me, and did so again this morning, that discretion will continue to be applied by Gardaí in their engagements with licensed premises. The Commissioner will be sending a communication out across the Garda organisation this morning to that effect,” Humphreys said.

It comes after questions were raised about the legality of selling alcohol to customers in on-street seating. The issue is set to be discussed by the Joint Policing Committee of Galway City Council.

The overwhelming majority of licensed premises are operating safely, and we in Government are determined to continue to support them. If local issues arise, I would urge local authorities, Gardai and businesses to engage. — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) June 21, 2021

Humphreys said that she will examine if further measures are required from the government and promised to take action, if it is required.

“Licencing law is a complex area but I have spoken to the Attorney General this morning and we will take further action if necessary,” she said.

The gardaí earlier said in a statement that licensed premises could only sell alcohol as takeaway or to be consumed on a premises. It added that a business’s liquor licence determines what constitutes a premises.

Local authorities across Ireland have closed off streets or narrowed access to vehicular traffic in order to allow venues to provide a more extensive outdoor service, with indoor hospitality not expected to return until next month.

Chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said members are frustrated and disappointed by the garda statement that indicated that selling alcohol to customers in outdoor areas may be against the law.

“This is a big issue now for the government. We were all informed a number of weeks ago that outdoor hospitality and the summer of outdoors was the narrative that the government was using,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme today.