Thursday 7 September 2023
# Tirconaill Street
Three hospitalised after car hits people sitting outside Donegal pub
The incident took place yesterday evening at about 7.50pm.
12.2k
15
1 hour ago

A WOMAN WAS seriously injured after a car struck the outdoor seating of a pub in Donegal Town last night.

Gardaí heave appealed for witnesses following the incident, which occurred on Tirchonaill Street at about 7.50pm. 

Three people were injured in the incident. A woman (60s) was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A man and a woman (60s) were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Tirconaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
