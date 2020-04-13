This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 100 fines issued for house parties, barbecues and other lockdown breaches by NI police at weekend

A total of 107 fines were imposed in three days over the Easter period.

By Press Association Monday 13 Apr 2020, 10:38 AM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson
Gardai and PSNI officers mount armed coronavirus checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland in Louth.
Image: Niall Carson

MORE THAN 100 coronavirus-related fines have been issued in three days in Northern Ireland, police said.

Officers broke up barbecues and a small number of large house parties, assistant chief constable Alan Todd said.

Some parents were also believed to have left their children to play at friends’ houses.

Todd told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “We engage with people, it is only when people won’t take the encouragement we end up having to enforce the matter.”

House parties involved some dozen or more people, although some were bigger, Todd said.

Police stepped up their patrols at coastal beauty spots over the weekend and said the majority of people complied with restrictions designed to limit spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, GPs have written to the Northern Ireland Department of Health warning they may be forced to withdraw services if more personal protective equipment is not provided.

Masks and aprons are in particular short supply. Health officials have said they are confident enough supplies exist for now.

A large order was delivered from Britain last week for distribution.

