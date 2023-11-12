Over 1,000 hospital consultants sign up to new public-only contract

MORE THAN 1,000 consultants have signed the new public-only Sláintecare contract.

The Department of Health said it means that one in every four consultants working across the public health service is now on the new contract, with “hundreds” more applicants being processed by the HSE.

The 1,056 contracts include 241 new-entrant consultants who have joined the health service and 815 consultants who have switched from their previous contracts.

It comes after consultant and non-consultant hospital doctors expressed opposition to the new contract when it came into force earlier this year, with members of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) voting to reject it at the time.

Both organisations said there were not enough consultants to meet demand, with 73% of IHCA respondents saying that they were “not confident that the new contract will address the Consultant recruitment and retention crisis”.

Under the new contract, consultants can be asked to work 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm Saturday as part of their core 37-hour week.

The Department said that having an extended consultant presence on duty results in reduced emergency admissions, more rapid and appropriate decision-making, shorter lengths of stay, better patient flow and improved outcomes for patients.

The contract offers basic pay of €217,325 to €261,051 on a six-point scale, with additional remuneration for on-call duties and overtime.

The Department said it offers more flexibility for consultants who want to work-share, do less than whole-time, work compressed hours or opt for different work patterns.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he was “delighted” with the response to the new contract.

“The introduction of this contract represents a landmark in delivering universal healthcare. It is a progressive contract that puts the interests of patients to the fore,” he said.

“This new contract is facilitating a transition away from the provision of private care in public hospitals and ensuring that state resources are provided in accordance with patient need rather than a patient’s ability to pay.

“The contract compares very favourably with other health services around the world and it is clearly proving attractive to potential candidates.”

There are 3,928 consultants working across the public health service, with 3,487 of these in permanent posts – an increase of 34% on 2019 levels.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “It is a very significant development to have over a quarter of all consultants in the HSE now on the new contract, and this has happened over a short period of time.

“It is an important step towards enabling us to introduce reforms to our health system which will allow for enhanced care and greater out-of-hours and weekend presence of consultants in our hospitals, thus enhancing patient flow.

“This contract is helping us to operate in a highly competitive international employment market, enticing new entrants into the HSE.”

With reporting from Press Association