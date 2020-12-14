#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 December 2020
Over €140,000 given to 23 projects to help women and people from minority groups become councillors

A Female Councillor Caucus in Cork and a Migrant-Councillor Forum in Kilkenny are some of the projects that were supported.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 14 Dec 2020, 10:30 PM
45 minutes ago 1,878 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299962
File photo.
Image: PA


Image: PA

FIFTEEN LOCAL AUTHORITIES have been given funding of €143,617 to carry out 23 projects to promote women and people from minority groups to become councillors and to take part in their county councils. 

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke announced that funding has been approved to a number of local authorities to support activities such as mentoring programmes, surveys, and women’s caucus.

The projects that won funding were chosen based on criteria such as supporting existing councillors, engagement with potential future candidates, creating an awareness of local government and intended impact on the targeted sector.

The €143,617 has gone to:

  • Carlow County Council: Baseline and Attitudes Survey (€5,000)
  • Clare County Council upgrade of the 365 Exchange Plan licences to MS 365 Business Basic (€6,367)
  • Cork City Council: Shape Your City; Women and Diversity in Local Government 2021 (€5,900)
  • Cork County Council: Establishment of a Female Councillor Caucus (€5,000)
  • Dublin City Council: Kathleen Clarke Commemorative Series, Comhairle na nÓg programme & Womens Committee (€25,000)
  • Kildare County Council: Mentoring Programme, Guest Speakers, Online and Community Engagement, Register of Electors initiatives and Diversity & Equality protocols (€14,000)
  • Kilkenny County Council: Development of a Migrant-Councillor Forum over the period 2021-2024(Contribution €10,350 for year one of three year programme)
  • Limerick City and County Council: Support for the Limerick Women’s Caucus & Capacity Building (€12,000)
  • Longford County Council: Information and Capacity Building Programme (€5,000)
  • Louth County Council: Local Communications Campaign on Women in Local Government (€10,000)
  • Meath County Council: Diversity Matters – Giving Voice to Migrant Views (€10,000)
  • Monaghan County Council: Capacity building with elected members & establish a Women Assembly (€13,000)
  • South Dublin County Council: Research into LE19 Experiences (€10,000)
  • Westmeath County Council: Networking & Information Booklet (€5,000)
  • Wicklow County Council: Mentoring Programme, Training/Capacity Building and Information Workshops (€7,000).

Burke said: “I am pleased to see such an enthusiastic response from our councils to the call for applications.

The variety of exciting and innovative initiatives that were proposed shows the interest and commitment that Local Authorities have to ensure more gender balance and diversity in Local Government.

The Minister noted that “the participation and retention of skilled and experienced councillors is fundamental to effective local government”.

“I am pleased to support programmes involving research, capacity building, training and networking, led and delivered at local level, that will engage and retain talented individuals in local government that fully represent our society.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

