Over 2,000 homes and businesses without power after Storm Agnes

MORE THAN 2,000 thousand homes and businesses have been left without power this morning in the aftermath of Storm Agnes.

The southern and southeastern parts of the country, where the storm was strongest, see the most outages.

Arklow in Co Wicklow is among the worst affected areas, with around 2,000 customers experiencing outages.

Yesterday saw widespread status orange and yellow warnings, as wind and rain relentlessly made its way through the country.

There are currently no weather warnings in place and today’s outlook is much milder, with a dry start to the morning forecast.

However, blustery showers are expected as the day progresses.

ESB customers who wish to see updates o the power in their area, can do so at powercheck.esbnetworks.ie.