Thousands of people are up early across the country to walk and run from Darkness into Light

This year over 168 venues throughout the country are taking part in the 5k walk/run.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 11 May 2019, 4:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,416 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4622282

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are taking to the streets and their local parks this morning, in Ireland and across the world, for Pieta House’s annual Darkness into Light walk/run.

This is the eleventh year of the event, which last year saw more than 200,000 people out in force to raise awareness of mental health, self-harm and suicide.

This year over 168 venues throughout the country are taking part.

Some 19 countries across five continents – including New Zealand, South Korea and China – are set to take part this year, with participants hoping to exceed the €6 million raised in 2018.

90417840_90417840 Walkers set out from Phoenix Park for last year's walk Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Worldwide close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year – the equivalent of one person every 40 seconds.

Figures show that 392 people took their own lives here in 2017.

“It’s difficult to describe the incredibly hopeful feelings created by Darkness Into Light,” Siobhan Leijen, clinical manager at Pieta Midlands said.

“The walk is about far more than just the raising of funds. It brings people together from all over the world every year because the need for change is immense.

“Among those who walk are the people we have been so humbled to assist in their greatest time of need, their families, friends, neighbors and coworkers the list is relentless.

“Darkness Into Light is unity and true human compassion from one human being to another. It is Hope,” she added.

If you need to talk, contact:

  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48

  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

