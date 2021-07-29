#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 29 July 2021
Over £200k donated to RNLI in 24 hours after criticism for rescuing migrants in English Channel

The number of people seeking to volunteer with the charity also increased, while some people withdrew their financial support.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 7,875 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509521
Image: PA
Image: PA

DONATIONS TO THE RNLI have rocketed in the UK after the charity’s chief executive this week described its role in rescuing people crossing the English Channel as “humanitarian work”.

Figures provided to the PA news agency show online donations to the RNLI passed the £200,000 (€235,000) mark in the last 24 hours, up from around £7,000 (€8,225) on a typical day.

There was also a near four-fold increase in people viewing volunteering opportunities on the sea charity’s website during the same period.

However, a “small number” of others contacted the RNLI to withdraw financial support following boss Mark Dowie’s decision to speak out and praise volunteers’ work during the migrant crisis.

RNLI fundraising director Jayne George said: “We are overwhelmed with the huge level of support we have received from our amazing supporters in the last couple of days.

“We have seen an uplift in donations, with over £200,000 being donated yesterday alone through a combination of one-off donations, new regular support and supporters increasing their regular donation amount.

“This is simply incredible.”

The RNLI said it faced criticism for rescuing migrants in the Channel in the last five years, but particularly in recent weeks, with a London-based crew having to call the police after receiving abuse at the weekend.

Speaking on his GB News segment on Wednesday, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said the RNLI were being used as a “taxi service” for illegal trafficking gangs.

Conservative political commentator Darren Grimes has also criticised the RNLI’s missions in the Channel on Twitter, calling them “deeply irresponsible”.

It prompted Dowie to give a series of interviews in which he said the sea charity was “doing the right thing” by going to people’s aid, regardless of their reason for being in the water.

Responding to the spike in donations since Dowie’s intervention, George said: “This was never a fundraising campaign – we simply wanted to tell the story of our crews and make it clear that our charity exists to save lives at sea.

“Our mission is to save every one.

“Our supporters’ kindness means so much to us, without them we could not save lives at sea, every one is a lifesaver.”

She also signalled that Dowie’s comments also had a negative impact on some donors.

“We know that this is a polarising issue and people have strong opinions on the subject,” she said. 

“Sadly, a small number of supporters have contacted us to withdraw their support.”

