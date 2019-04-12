This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 6,500 horses were slaughtered for human consumption last year

Almost 500 were slaughtered in the first two months of this year.

By Adam Daly Friday 12 Apr 2019, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 5,699 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589882
Image: Shutterstock/gadag
Image: Shutterstock/gadag

MORE THAN 6,500 horses in Ireland were slaughtered for meat last year, according to figures released by the Department of Agriculture. 

The data released to Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath revealed that 6,573 horses were slaughtered for human consumption in 2018.

The figures also show that 453 horses were slaughtered in the first two months of this year. 

The horses included in these figures are slaughtered at government-approved abattoirs and are then exported to the continent for human consumption.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed gave the breakdown number of horses slaughtered for human consumption in 2018 and to date in 2019. 

PastedImage-1901 Source: Oireachtas.ie

The number of horses slaughtered has dropped dramatically since 2012 when it peaked at 24,362, according to figures released last year. 

2013 saw 10,711 horses slaughtered – a drop of 13,651 on the year previous. The number continued to drop for the next two years – with 7,602 in 2014 and 6,033 in 2015.

However, there was an increase of 1,569 horses slaughtered between 2015 and 2016 bringing the number to 7,618 for 2016.

And there was another increase of 130 in 2017 compared to 2016 – bringing the total number of horses slaughtered in 2017 to 7,748.

PastedImage-72356

The massive drop of 13,651 horses between 2012 and 2013 is largely put down to stricter regulations put around the slaughter of horses for human consumption following the horse meat scandal.

The 2013 horsemeat scandal resulted in meat products being pulled from supermarket shelves across several countries in Europe when it was revealed that horsemeat was in products listed as beef.

After the controversy, the Department of Agriculture took over the responsibility of abattoirs previously run by local authorities and the number of plants were reduced.

Prior to 2013, it’s believed that some horses were slaughtered for export for human consumption without having clean passports but new checks were then put in place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie