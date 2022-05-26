#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

HSE boss told to sort out hospital wait times as data shows over 75s wait nearly 14 hours in ED

PAC Chair Brian Stanley said wait times in emergency departments is an intolerable situation in a well funded health system.

By Christina Finn Thursday 26 May 2022, 2:41 PM
9 minutes ago 456 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5774842

THE CHAIR OF the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Brian Stanley has told the HSE boss Paul Reid to “knock heads together” in order to reduce the waiting times over 75s face in hospitals.

A recent parliamentary question by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane revealed that the average waiting time for admission to hospital emergency departments last month was nearly 14 hours for people 75 years of age and over.

The data indicates that the waiting time was nearly twice that duration in two Cork hospitals.

Committee members, including Stanley, said that substantial funding was going into the Irish health system, but it “seems we are not making any headway”, he said.

“What is HSE going to do to address that,” he asked. 

‘Intolerable’

Hopefully everyone in this room will see 75 years,” said Stanley, adding that “it is just an intolerable situation in a well funded health system”.  

Reid said Irish hospitals were seeing increased levels in the presentation of over 75s to Accident and Emergency. He said they HSE is working with individual hospitals in a bid to get community healthcare networks in place to shift presentations away from the acute hospitals.

As the winter months approach, Reid said things will be done differently, stating that given the current situation with Covid, he would hope that dual pathways of access to hospital will reopen. 

Stanley urged the HSE to look at the work of Kilkenny Regional Hospital, whereby streaming has been introduced, which involves GPs directly referring people to A&E.

Reid said it was a “really good example”, stating that the HSE is aiming to “pick up the best practices”.

Sec Gen salary

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy robustly questioned the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt asking him: 

“Have you identified a problem and you don’t know what to do about it? Have you not identified the problem in which case it’s getting worse or are you paid a large salary which you get regardless and just don’t care?”

Screenshot - 2022-05-26T114147.097 Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

‘Third world service’

Murphy said for the money that was being invested into the health service, the public are getting a third world service. This was subsequently denied by Reid.

She acknowledged that the health service is a massive area to manage, but said the fact that over 75s are waiting more than 14 hours in emergency departments shows that the home care supports – and the Government’s pledge to deliver an additional one million hours – is not being delivered upon.

Murphy said Watt was the new “top dog” in the department, and asked what he was doing to ensure funding was being translated into services. 

Watt said the department’s priority is to ensure we are getting value for money 

He said he was dedicated to the delivery of Sláintecare and the new Regional Health Areas, which he said will “reform the way in which we fund the health service including a pathway to implement population based funding and multi-annual budgeting”.

In addition, the committee was also told that the HSE is set to record a deficit of more than €250 million for the first three months of 2022

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie