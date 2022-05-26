HSE boss told to sort out hospital wait times as data shows over 75s wait nearly 14 hours in ED

THE CHAIR OF the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Brian Stanley has told the HSE boss Paul Reid to “knock heads together” in order to reduce the waiting times over 75s face in hospitals.

A recent parliamentary question by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane revealed that the average waiting time for admission to hospital emergency departments last month was nearly 14 hours for people 75 years of age and over.

The data indicates that the waiting time was nearly twice that duration in two Cork hospitals.

Committee members, including Stanley, said that substantial funding was going into the Irish health system, but it “seems we are not making any headway”, he said.

“What is HSE going to do to address that,” he asked.

‘Intolerable’

Hopefully everyone in this room will see 75 years,” said Stanley, adding that “it is just an intolerable situation in a well funded health system”.

Reid said Irish hospitals were seeing increased levels in the presentation of over 75s to Accident and Emergency. He said they HSE is working with individual hospitals in a bid to get community healthcare networks in place to shift presentations away from the acute hospitals.

As the winter months approach, Reid said things will be done differently, stating that given the current situation with Covid, he would hope that dual pathways of access to hospital will reopen.

Stanley urged the HSE to look at the work of Kilkenny Regional Hospital, whereby streaming has been introduced, which involves GPs directly referring people to A&E.

Reid said it was a “really good example”, stating that the HSE is aiming to “pick up the best practices”.

Sec Gen salary

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy robustly questioned the Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt asking him:

“Have you identified a problem and you don’t know what to do about it? Have you not identified the problem in which case it’s getting worse or are you paid a large salary which you get regardless and just don’t care?”

Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt

‘Third world service’

Murphy said for the money that was being invested into the health service, the public are getting a third world service. This was subsequently denied by Reid.

She acknowledged that the health service is a massive area to manage, but said the fact that over 75s are waiting more than 14 hours in emergency departments shows that the home care supports – and the Government’s pledge to deliver an additional one million hours – is not being delivered upon.

Murphy said Watt was the new “top dog” in the department, and asked what he was doing to ensure funding was being translated into services.

Watt said the department’s priority is to ensure we are getting value for money

He said he was dedicated to the delivery of Sláintecare and the new Regional Health Areas, which he said will “reform the way in which we fund the health service including a pathway to implement population based funding and multi-annual budgeting”.

In addition, the committee was also told that the HSE is set to record a deficit of more than €250 million for the first three months of 2022