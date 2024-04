OVERCROWDING, PEST INFESTATIONS and lack of transportation were some of the issues found with accommodation centres for asylum seekers during inspections by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Safeguarding measures were sometimes not in place, particularly in relation to vulnerable adults, and some staff were not Garda vetted as is required.

The centres inspected in January were Hanratty’s Hotel in Co Limerick, Hazel Hotel in Co Kildare, Knockalisheen Accommodation Centre in Co Clare, and St Patrick’s Accommodation Centre in Co Monaghan.

This is the first series of inspections of international protection accommodation services.

Governance and management structures in centres were generally underdeveloped, HIQA reports, with some having high levels of non-compliance with national standards.

Risk management was found to be an area that needed improvement across the inspections.

At St Patrick’s, inspectors found pests across six family units, and residents in an additional 13 units reported infestations in their living quarter. Inspectors had to issue an immediate action for a full risk analysis to be carried out.

Overcrowding, access to kitchen facilities and issues with transportation from centres were also noted across the inspections.

HIQA found the use of tented accommodation in one centre, “which was an inappropriate form of accommodation which could not promote, respect or uphold basic human rights of individuals or comply with national standards”.

Head of Programme for Monitoring International Protection Accommodation Service Centres Bronagh Gibson, said: “Inspectors found safeguarding issues across the centres assessed, including failures to ensure staff were Garda vetted.

“There was also an absence of safeguarding policies in a number of centres, particularly in relation to the safeguarding of vulnerable adults.

“It is essential that asylum seekers, who are often a vulnerable population, are safe and protected from risk.”