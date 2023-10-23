INMO says record for overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick has been broken

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LIMERICK has broken its overcrowding record as 130 patients are currently on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (IMNO).
The union says this figure is the highest it’s been in the hospital.
INMO Assistant Director for Industrial Relations for the Midwest, Mary Fogarty said that today’s record-breaking figure “comes as no surprise” to the unions members “who have been working in overcrowded and understaffed wards with no reprieve for years on end”.
Fogarty said: “The fact that there are more patients on trolleys across the hospital itself than in the emergency department itself is making the provision of safe and timely care impossible.”
The union’s assistant director said that patient flow out of the emergency department is currently proving difficult due to the volume of trolleys in the hospital.
The Journal has contacted the University Hospital Limerick (UHL) Group and the HSE to comment on the matter.
“Our members are burnt out and demoralised as a direct result of their working conditions. It is impossible for them to provide safe care in a working environment that is persistently dangerous,” she added.
“INMO members feel that none of the interventions directed by hospital management have had any positive impact to date.”
Fogarty called on the hospital management and the HSE to outline targeted interventions in order to “take the pressure off our members for the sake of patient safety”.
Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan said that the overcrowding is “a damning indictment of the Government’s health policies”.
“For perspective, that’s almost the same number of people packed into UHL on trolleys, as there are beds in Nenagh, Croom and Ennis hospitals combined. It’s absolutely scandalous,” Quinlivan said.
These aren’t just statistics, these are real people in need of urgent medical care.”
Quinlivan said that health minister Stephen Donnelly needs to “get his head out of the sand” and travel to Limerick to meet with those affected – who the TD claims he has had significant consultations with over the last number of months.
Labour Party TD Duncan Smith highlighted that the HSE’s recruitment shortage may hemorrhage the issue and labelled the overcrowding as “outrageous”.
The party’s heath spokesperson said: “Failure to tackle the systemic crisis in health will lead to poorer health outcomes for patients, and we already know that many people delay going to their local A&E for fear of adding to the overcrowding issue.”
“It should not be for patients, or hospital workers, to worry about the chronic failures in health. The Minister and this Coalition must step up and provide a pathway to delivering safe care over the weeks, months and years ahead,” he added.
The Journal reported in June that an unannounced inspection of the hospital carried out in February by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that 72 patients were on trolleys and chairs.
In January, a “major internal incident” was announced as UHL became overwhelmed with patient numbers.
The downgrading of Ennis Hospital, as well as other similarly sized hospitals in Limerick city and Nenagh, has been highlighted by doctors and health campaigners in the Mid-West as the key factor behind the overcrowding.
Figures from the INMO’s trolley watch found 563 patients nationally are on trolleys today. Twenty-three percent of the patients are in University Hospital Limerick.
