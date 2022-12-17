Nine years after the murder of Owen Maughan, Gardaí renew appeal for information

GARDAI HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information ahead of the ninth anniversary of the murder of Owen Maughan in Mayo.

The 26 year old was fatally wounded when he was shot at a service station on the Moneen Road, Castlebar on 18 December, 2013.

He was shot dead while running an errand at a service station near his home.

Nine years after the murder, Gardaí and the Maughan family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation. Despite extensive Garda enquiries, no arrests have been made in relation to this investigation.

Advertisement

The shots came from a BMW Estate car which was graphite grey in colour. Gardaí know that this car was stolen from a hotel near Dublin Airport, on the 6 December, 2013.

Gardaí believe this vehicle was in the Dublin area for some time after this and would have refuelled a number of times.

The registration of the car was 06-G-3981, but it was fitted with cloned registration plates which bore the registration number 09-D-30024.

Following the shooting, the car was driven out the Claremorris Road and was discovered two days later at Derryvohey in Mayo. It had been destroyed by fire.

Gardaí have encouraged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Persons with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094-9038200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.