#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

PAC to question Horse Racing Ireland over 'unusual circumstances' behind the loss of €389,000

The money was in control of a cash-in-transit company when it stopped operating and went into liquidation.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 22 Jan 2021, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,930 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332802
Horse Racing Ireland could face questions from the PAC over the missing money.
Image: Brian Lawless
Horse Racing Ireland could face questions from the PAC over the missing money.
Horse Racing Ireland could face questions from the PAC over the missing money.
Image: Brian Lawless

AN OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE is seeking an explanation from Horse Racing Ireland about how the group lost €389,000 when a cash-in-transit firm went bust.

The financial loss was revealed in the HRI’s 2019 financial records sent to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

The PAC has written to the equine sport organisation seeking an explanation about the incident.

Brian Stanley, Sinn Féin TD and chair of the committee, has called on HRI to explain the “unusual circumstances”.   

HRI has received almost €1 billion from the State in the past 20 years, Stanley said, including €67.2 million in 2019. “In return for such investment, we expect a very high level of risk management and control,” he said. 

HRI did not respond to a request for a comment. 

Stanley said that he and his colleagues have a lot of questions about how such a loss could happen in one incident. 

“It is explained in the financial statement and in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s notes that a disclosure has been made by HRI that an incident occurred where a financial loss was suffered in relation to cash-in-transit services whereby the service company went into liquidation whilst holding cash relating to HRI.”

“The situation and the explanation leaves the Committee with a lot of unanswered questions and some reservations regarding the HRI’s level of internal controls.”

The HRI carried out a review on the effectiveness of its internal controls in March 2020 after the incident, which Stanley said was welcome. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Despite this review, however, considering the substantial amount of public money that is injected into HRI each year, it is imperative that the Public Accounts Committee hears directly from HRI regarding this incident and that all safeguards are now put in place to minimise risk.”

It is not yet known whether HRI will appear before the PAC. 

HRI receives a significant amount of its funding from the Horse and Greyhound Fund which is based on a levy on off-course betting. HRI is audited annually by the Comptroller and Auditor General.  

The body said that the racing and breeding industry’s economic contribution has been valued at €1.84 billion per annum. It employs 29,000 people directly and indirectly.

Over the last twelve months racing has been permitted by Government to be held behind closed doors. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
oconnorniall78@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie