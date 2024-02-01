PAC chair says Dee Forbes ‘looms large’ in latest RTÉ report, with questions still unanswered

FORMER RTÉ DIRECTOR General Dee Forbes still has questions to answer, the Chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee has said.

Yesterday, an external report on “golden handshakes” within the national broadcaster revealed that RTÉ’s exit package for its former chief financial officer was “not considered and approved” by the broadcaster’s executive board, despite it being a requirement under the rules of its voluntary redundancy scheme.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there are several members of the national broadcaster’s higher echelons that should speak to the Committee as soon as possible, including former CFO Breda O’Keefe.

He added that it is “very regrettable” that the former Director General Dee Forbes has yet to face the Committee as she “isn’t available”.

“She looms large in this report, as she has in previous issues that we’ve dealt with – false invoices, credit notes, barter accounts, understatement of top salaries, etcetera.”

He says he committee still needs to hear from the former Chief Financial Officer Breda O’Keefe about her “goodbye package”.

Eimer Cusack, Head of Human Resources at RTÉ, is another person Stanley would like to hear from, as she was instructed by the former DG to implement O’Keefe’s “goodbye package”.

“It’s the public sector broadcaster is there to hold other people to account … if at the heart of that we see these sweetheart deals, abuse of power, false accountancy, misleading practices, appalling practices in terms of corporate governance, then we see the house of cards collapse,” said Stanley.

“It can’t be soon enough, but we do have to give a certain amount of notice.

He’s anxious to complete the report so that the national broadcaster can become a “new RTÉ” for the future.

‘Parallel universe’

Emma O’Kelly, RTÉ staffer and chair of the National Union of Journalists Dublin broadcasting branch said she and her colleagues are “disgusted” and “outraged”.

“We’ve got yet another glimpse of the parallel universe that exists in RTÉ and it is really just sickening.

“We are throwing our hands up once again and going, ‘what kind of an organization are we working for?’.”

She said that the ongoing internal staffing review is overshadowed by a breakdown of trust.

“People have no confidence that they will be treated fairly by senior management or by HR.

“More often than not the assumption by people in RTÉ is that, in fact, you won’t be treated fairly.”

O’Kelly says many people who applied for the voluntary redundancy scheme were “gutted” to be rejected, and now face uncertainty about who will get the package, and how that decision is made by management.