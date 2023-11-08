Committee to discuss power to compel additional witnesses and documents relating to RTÉ scandal

THE DÁIL COMMITTEE on parliamentary privileges and oversight will meet today to discuss giving the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) powers to compel a range of RTÉ witnesses to appear before it.

The committee, which is held in private, will also discuss powers of compellability for the PAC in relation to getting RTÉ to hand over certain documents.

Members of the PAC had previously asked Oireachtas legal advisers to brief them on how they can compel RTÉ to reveal exit deals for top executives at the station.

Back in August, PAC member Paul McAuliffe said that the committee had been informed by Parliamentary Legal Affairs that they are “in a strong position” if they choose to compel witnesses.

The PAC wants to compel former RTÉ executives Dee Forbes, Breda O’Keeffe and Geraldine O’Leary to appear as witnesses before the committee in relation to the scandal that has engulfed the broadcaster since secret payments to top presenter Ryan Tubridy became public in June.

PAC is also seeking a number of documents from RTÉ, including notes of a virtual meeting held between Forbes and Ryan Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly on May 7.

It was during this meeting that RTÉ and Kelly have said the underwriting agreement for Ryan Tubridy’s contract was ultimately agreed.

Although previously requested by the PAC, RTÉ has refused to release a note of this call.

To date, RTÉ has also refused to give the committee contractual details of three former executives.

The withheld documents include the contract of former Director General Dee Forbes and the terms of the exits of former Head of Commercial Geraldine O’Leary and former Chief Financial Officer Breda O’Keeffe.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst has insisted that RTÉ is cooperating with the Oireachtas and providing the documents that it can within legal limitations.

O’Leary has appeared before both the Public Accounts Committee and the Media Committee, while O’Keeffe has appeared before the Media Committee.

Forbes has not appeared before an Oireachtas committee yet, nor participated in any of the subsequent investigations into governance at RTÉ, citing ill health.

Members of the PAC, along with the Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight, are understood to be seeking to fully follow all processes in relation to compelling witnesses and documents to avoid legal repercussions akin to the case taken against the Oireachtas by former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the committee acted “significantly outside its terms of reference” in its treatment of Kerins.

Members of the Privileges Committee who also sit on the PAC will have to recuse themselves from the discussion at today’s meeting.

With reporting from Christina Finn.