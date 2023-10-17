Paddy Cosgrave apologises for comments about Israel, after tech backers pull out of Web Summit

WEB SUMMIT CEO Paddy Cosgrave has apologised for comments he made about the war between Israel and Hamas, after some international tech backers pulled out of this year’s conference.

He said he was “shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments”, who have supported Israel. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies.”

He later condemned the attacks by Hamas and expressed his “hope for peaceful reconciliation”.

However, the Israeli ambassador to Portugal, Dor Shapira, described the statement as “outrageous”, saying he has written to the Mayor of Lisbon informing him that Israeli companies will not be attending this year’s Web Summit.

Web Summit was held annually in Dublin until 2016, when it moved permanently to Lisbon.

The tech conference, which is to take place from 13 November to 16 November, attracts thousands of companies, startups and speakers each year.

Shapira said that “dozens” have already pulled out of this year’s event, and encouraged others to do the same.

Amit Karp, a partner at an American venture capital and private equity firm, said that he would also not attend, due to Cosgrave’s views.

Cosgrave initially defended his comments, saying he “is not going to relent”. He has since issued an apology for the “timing” of his opinion and “the way it has been presented”.

“I unreservedly condemn Hamas’ evil, disgusting and monstrous October 7 attack. I also call for the unconditional release of all hostages,” he said in a statement published on the Web Summit site.

“I unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself. I unequivocally support a two-state solution.

“Like so many figures globally, I also believe that, in defending itself, Israel should adhere to international law and the Geneva Conventions – ie, not commit war crimes … No country should breach these laws, even if atrocities were committed against it.”

Cosgrave said he had tried to echo the sentiments of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who urged Israel to avoid harming civilians.

Some X users pointed out a contradiction between Cosgrave’s passion for international law and Qatar’s involvement in Web Summit.

“Like the US government, Web Summit believes in working with regional and global partners – including Qatar – to encourage the dialogue and communication on which peace depends, and to strive for a just and lasting settlement to the underlying questions facing the region,” Cosgrave said.

“However, I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many.

“To anyone who was hurt by my words, I apologise deeply. What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not convey that.”

He went on to highlight the “long history of partnership” between Web Summit and Israeli tech firms, saying he is “deeply regretful” that his words hurt those “friends”.

Earlier this month, Cosgrave shared a chart by the United Nations showing the comparable “human cost” of the war for Israelis and Palestinians. He has also reposted an interview with a historian who compared Israel’s actions to genocide.

When he first received criticism for the views he shared online, Cosgrave claimed there was a spike in ticket sales for the conference.

He said this morning, before his apology: “Trying to cancel a truly global gathering that has always stood for peace and prosperity is not just naive, it’s counter productive. As is resorting to spreading dangerous falsehoods about what I said or stand for.”