Two teens charged with attack on man who was beaten with bicycle saddle

File image: The pair appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin Children’s Court today.

TWO DUBLIN YOUTHS have been charged with an attack on a man who was beaten over the head with a bicycle saddle.

The pair, who are aged 17, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin Children’s Court.

They are charged with assaulting an unknown male outside a shop at Cardiffsbridge Road, on 12 June last year.

CCTV evidence of the incident was played in court. Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction and ordered the pair to appear again in April to indicate how they intend to plead.

The boys, who were accompanied to court by family members, and counsel.

The court heard it was alleged that the pair waited outside of the shop.

One of the boys covered his hands and removed the saddle from a bike, the court was told.

It was alleged he covered his hands with his sleeves as he “constantly monitored the unknown male” who was in the premises.

The youth picked up a bicycle saddle and repeatedly struck the young male in an unprovoked attack after he came out of the shop, it was alleged.

It was alleged the second youth joined in the attack and punched him a number of times to the back of his head and body.

There was no medical report available because the attacked male did not make a complaint and has not been identified.

