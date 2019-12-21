This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 21 December, 2019
Pakistani professor sentenced to death for blasphemy charge

Junaid Hafeez was arrested in 2013 for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed online.

By AFP Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 5:46 PM
pakistan-blasphemy Pakistani police officers stand guard outside Multan jail after the court's decision. Source: Asim Tanveer/PA

A PAKISTANI COURT has sentenced a university professor to death for blasphemy under a law that critics say is often used to target minorities and liberal activists.

Junaid Hafeez, 33, was arrested in March 2013 for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed on social media.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in conservative Muslim-majority Pakistan, where laws against it carry a potential death sentence. Even unproven allegations have led to mob lynchings and vigilante murders.

Hafeez’s sentence was announced in the central city of Multan, where he was a university professor at the time of his arrest, and his counsel Asad Jamal slammed the decision as “most unfortunate”.

“We will appeal against this verdict,” Jamal told AFP.

There was tight security in and outside Multan prison where the trial was held.

After the verdict, prosecution lawyers distributed sweets among their colleagues, who chanted “Allahu-akbar”(God is great) and “Death to blasphemers”.

Government lawyer Azim Chaudhry hailed the decision while fellow lawyer Airaz Ali said it was a “victory of truthfulness and righteousness.”

Rights group Amnesty International said the verdict was “a gross miscarriage of justice”.

“Junaid Hafeez’s death sentence is a gross miscarriage of justice and the verdict… is extremely disappointing and surprising,” Amnesty’s Rabia Mehmood said.

“The government must immediately release him and drop all charges against him,” she added.

The authorities must also guarantee his safety and that of his family and legal representatives.

Hafeez’s lawyer was killed in 2014 after receiving death threats during a hearing.

About 40 people convicted of blasphemy are on death row in Pakistan, according to a 2018 estimate by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The acquittal last October of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had spent more than eight years on death row for blasphemy, provoked violent protests across Pakistan, leaving large swathes of the country paralysed.

Bibi now lives in Canada with her family.

While many cases involve Muslims accusing Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities – particularly Christians – are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.

