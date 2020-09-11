This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

Pakistani police chief faces backlash for suggesting rape victim should have been accompanied by a man

The controversy started after a woman was allegedly gang raped in Lahore.

By AFP Friday 11 Sep 2020, 10:18 AM
12 minutes ago 1,107 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5201915
Women in Lahore condemn the gang rape of a woman in the city
Image: K.M. Chaudary
Women in Lahore condemn the gang rape of a woman in the city
Women in Lahore condemn the gang rape of a woman in the city
Image: K.M. Chaudary

A PAKISTANI POLICE chief has faced a backlash after suggesting that the victim of an alleged gang rape was to blame because she was driving at night without a male companion.

The controversy started after a woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by multiple men in front of her two children when her car ran out of fuel late on Wednesday.

Lahore police chief Umar Sheikh repeatedly chided the victim for driving without a man at night while speaking to media about the incident, adding that no one in Pakistani society would “allow their sisters and daughters to travel alone so late”.

Sheikh went on to say the victim – a resident of France – probably “mistook that Pakistani society is just as safe” as her home country.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari said the police chief’s remarks were unacceptable.

“Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape,” she added.

Lawyer and woman’s rights activist Khadija Siddiqi said that Sheikh’s comments were part of an unfortunate and “very rampant” culture of victim blaming in Pakistan.

Protests were planned in cities across Pakistan on Friday, and Sheikh’s comments sparked demands for his resignation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are angry, we demand his removal and we demand his apology,” said Nighat Dad, a women’s rights activist and one of the organisers of an annual women’s rights march in Lahore.

Activists in Pakistan have frequently denounced pervasive, sometimes deadly violence by men – usually male relatives – against women who break those taboos such as choosing their own husband or working outside the home.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year – in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for bringing shame on the family.

- © AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie