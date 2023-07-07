Advertisement

# flash floods
Death toll rises to 55 after two weeks of monsoon rain in Pakistan
Eight children were among the 12 people confirmed dead yesterday.
33 minutes ago

THE DEATH TOLL from two weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan has risen to 55, according to local authorities.

Eight children were among the 12 people confirmed dead yesterday amid fears of flash floods with the eastern city of Lahore seeing a record-breaking downpour the previous day, flooding many streets and disrupting normal life.

Since Wednesday, 19 people have died in the city due to collapsing roofs and electrocution, officials said, and Pakistan’s weather forecast agency warned of more rain to hit the city.

At least eight children died when a massive landslide hit Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

Rescuers were trying to remove a large mud pile for fear that other missing children were buried.

Heavy rain continued to lash the impoverished nation, overflowing the main rivers in the Punjab province, Jhelum and Chenab, prompting the disaster management agency to be on high alert for fear of flash floods.

The rains have returned to Pakistan a year after a climate-induced downpour swelled rivers and inundated at one point one-third of the country, killing 1,739 people.

The floods caused €27 billion worth of damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.

