Friday 22 May, 2020
Pakistan passenger plane crashes in residential area

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.

By AFP Friday 22 May 2020, 11:35 AM
File image of a Pakistan International Airlines plane.
Image: PA
File image of a Pakistan International Airlines plane.
File image of a Pakistan International Airlines plane.
Image: PA

A PAKISTAN PASSENGER plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi today, the country’s aviation authority said.

Images broadcast on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had crashed into a residential area.

“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country’s aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.  

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

This area, known as Model Colony, is a poor area and densely inhabited.

A resident, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.

Police and soldiers have cordoned off the area.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport. Ambulances were on their way.

The flight typically takes an hour and a half to travel from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, to Karachi.

It comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume.

Pakistan has encountered frequent plane and helicopter crashes over the years.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its two turboprop engines failed while flying from the remote northern to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

At the moment, people in Pakistan are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages. 

With reporting from Press Association. 

