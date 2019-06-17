This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 June, 2019
Cat filter accidentally left on during Pakistani minister's live press conference

“I wasn’t the only one, two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter,” the minister said.

By Conor McCrave Monday 17 Jun 2019, 10:35 PM
15 minutes ago 2,595 Views 4 Comments
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

A LIVE STREAM of a press briefing with members of the Pakistani government was broadcast on Facebook with a ‘cat filter’ appearing over officials’ faces. 

The filter applied animated cat ears and whiskers to regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai, who appeared on the camera during the briefing last Friday. 

Viewers made jokes in comments below the stream during the feed and images circulated shortly after. 

It was later explained as “human error” by a “hard-working volunteer” in a statement posted on Twitter. 

2 Source: Facebook

It read: “Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s social media team is deemed to be the pioneers of social media in Pakistan. We not only pride ourselves in bringing Pakistani politics to [the] internet but also feel content in setting high standards.”

It went on to say “whilst covering a press briefing… a ‘cat filter’ was witnessed the viewers which was removed within [a] few minutes”. 

It said the incident was investigated and “all necessary actions have been taken” to ensure it does not happen again. 

Following the incident Yousafzai said it was a mistake and shouldn’t be taken so seriously. 

“I wasn’t the only one, two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter.

“The cat filter was turned on by mistake,” he said, adding “let’s not take everything so seriously.”

With reporting from © – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

