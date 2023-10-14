Thousands of protestors march through Dublin in support of Palestine

THOUSANDS OF DEMONSTRATORS have gathered in Dublin to protest against the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Other marches have also been planned across the country including in Cork city.

The demonstration marched through Dublin city centre with banners and made its way to the Israeli Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The crowd carried banners with slogans showing solidarity with Palestinian civilians and Palestinian flags.

A second demonstration, organised in solidarity with Israel, will take place in Dublin city centre this evening.

Earlier today, Palestinian officials said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza was 2,215, including 724 children.

Some 458 women were among those killed, the ministry said. It added that 8,714 people have also been wounded, after an earlier statement said at least 324 people were killed in the past 24 hours alone.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel in attacks from Hamas militants, while more than 3,200 other people had been wounded, the Israeli army said on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel has launched bombing raids inside Gaza and also trade fire with militants in Lebanon.

Rocket launches by Hamas militants have also continued targeting a number of Israeli cities and areas.

During a speech, Martin O’Quigley of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organised the march, called for a boycott of Israeli goods.

Opposition and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and a number of other politicians were present.

Scale of turnout a bit more evident here - entirety of Custom House Quay is filled with people (and more arriving to the rear of the march) @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/vXBRvPx26J — Stephen McDermott (@Ste_McDermott) October 14, 2023

Meanwhile, The Red Cross said today it was “appalled” by the human misery unleashed by the war between Hamas and Israel, saying its volunteers would not abandon those who needed them most.

It called on both sides to abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians and allow humanitarian organisations to alleviate the growing levels of suffering.

“The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is appalled to see the human misery that has unfolded over the last week in Israel and Gaza,” with civilians paying the highest price.

“Nothing can justify the horrific loss of civilian lives in Israel last weekend… but such tragedy cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza,” the Red Cross statement said.

The Red Cross chiefs said there was “devastating” human suffering on all sides, and in international humanitarian law, “there is no hierarchy in pain and suffering”.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.