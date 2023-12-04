Palestinian flag to be flown over Dublin city hall from tomorrow for seven days

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS agreed to fly the Palestinian flag over the City Hall from tomorrow for seven days following a meeting today.

While two councillors, from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, voiced concerns about the motion, it passed without going to a vote after being submitted jointly by the Independent Group, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and a number of other individual councillors.

The flag will be flown in an “act of solidarity” for seven days starting from a meeting tomorrow, a spokesperson for the Independent Group of councillors said.

The leader of the group Cllr Cieran Perry said that he is “delighted” that the motion passed.

“Over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the indiscriminate attacks began. More than 6,000 of the victims have been children. This slaughter must stop, we reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” he said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Daithí Doolan said that flying the flag will be an “active show of solidarity from Ireland’s largest local authority to the people of Palestine in their time of desperate need.”

Yesterday, the council also signed a Treaty of Friendship with Ramallah in Palestine.

The Mayor of Ramallah, Issa Kassis, visited the city for the signing.

“This treaty will ensure Dublin actively supports Ramallah on key, agreed issues. This was the culmination of 12 months of work. I am looking forward to working with others to deepen our relationship with Ramallah,” Doolan said.

The former Independent Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Christy Burke said: “The Independent Group calls on the American Government to intervene and use their influence with Israel to stop the indiscriminate slaughter of people in Gaza. The voice of ordinary people has been seen and heard worldwide and now it is time for those in power to step up to the plate.”