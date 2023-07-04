Taoiseach says Israeli and Palestinian lives both matter as he defends stance on West Bank raid

THE TAOISEACH HAS said that the lives of both “Israelis and Palestinians” matter, as TDs urged him to take action to support Palestine beyond condemning Israel’s actions.

Varadkar condemned Israel’s ongoing raid of the West Bank that has resulted in ten deaths to date.

He also said that we shouldn’t forget the impact of the recent “terrorist attack” in Tel Aviv, which has left seven Israelis injured, with four in a serious condition.

Varadkar was urged to change his position on the Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban any goods or services produced, even partially, in the Israeli-occupied territories.

TD Catherine Connolly told Varadkar during Leader’s Questions that she had reviewed all of his comments – as well as Tánaiste’s – condemning Israeli violence in recent years, and concluded that they were “empty words”.

“We’ve expressed concern, we’ve condemned, we’ve regretted, we’ve been disturbed by the demolition on 7 May of a school, were alarmed and so on, and yet the destruction of the illegal war goes on and on,” she said.

The Taoiseach insisted that he is deeply concerned by the scenes of violence that have occurred in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

“We are, as I said earlier, deeply concerned by the level of violence in Palestinian territories this year, that includes Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, [and] it includes drone and rocket attacks on Israeli civilians, including the killings of civilians in Tel Aviv today, and in particular at the incursion into Jeanine, by the Israeli Defense Forces which began on Monday,” he said.

(According to reports eight people were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv today. No deaths have yet been reported as a result of this attack.)

Varadkar reiterated the Government’s commitment to support efforts to achieve a lasting two state solution based on international law in Israel and Palestine.

He added that he believes Ireland has been one of the “most active countries” when it comes to raising concerns about the treatment of Palestinians by Israel.

Connolly labelled this response “incredibly weak”.

“We have Israel breaking international law completely moving further and further to complete an awful occupation of the land of the Palestinians.

“We are colluding with Israel, in our trade and on every possible level, we have failed to bring in divestment of investment in the companies that are on the occupied lands,” the Independent TD said.

Varadkar said that the Government urges Israel to end all settlement activity in the Palestinian territories.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy told the Dáil that as the “occupation and apartheid intensifies” in Palestine.

“Ireland should recognize the state of Palestine and we must take measures to end the EU preferential trading relationship with Israel and we should start by withdrawing Irish state investment from companies that operate in the occupied territory,” he said.

Carthy also called for a Dáil debate to take place on Ireland’s response to Israel.

Labour Leader Ivana Bacik said that there is evidently cross party support for a debate on Palestine and in particular for the Occupied Territories Bill that was drafted by Senator Frances Black.

“Passing that bill in this house would be very important,” she said.

Varadkar reiterated his support for a two-state solution, and the opinion of the former Attorney General that the Occupied Territories Bill is contrary to EU law and at risk of constitutional challenge.