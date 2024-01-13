Huge pro-Palestine rally planned in Dublin today, with thousands expected to march across city

WHAT IS BEING billed as Ireland’s “biggest ever” demonstration in support of Palestine is taking place in Dublin today, with protesters and members of over 70 groups set to march across the city.

From 1 pm, protesters will gather at the Garden of Remembrance at Parnell Square, before making their way to the Department of Foreign Affairs at St Stephen’s Green.

The demonstration is taking place as part of a global day of action calling for an end to Israel’s campaign in Gaza, which has taken over 20,000 lives to date, according to the health ministry in the region.

It also comes against the backdrop of South Africa having presented its case in the Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, which Israel has roundly denied before the International Court of Justice.

Speakers at today’s rally will include Senator Frances Black, Palestinian scholar Rania Muhareb, social justice activist bernadette McAliskey, retired boxer Tyrone Mckenna, the president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Justin McCamphill, Palestinian activist Walaa Ajjawi, and Irish and Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) chairperson Zoe Lawlor.

The IPSC is organising the rally. It has held a number of demonstrations calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Conflict intensified in the region following Hamas’ attacks on Israel on 7 October, which claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people according to the countries’ authorities, and Israel declared war on the militant group in response. Since then there has been a huge toll on civilians in Gaza, both in terms of deaths and the conditions people are living in, as the region has been declared uninhabitable by the UN.

Advertisement

IPSC President Zoe Lawlor said that today’s protest has been endorsed by scores of organisations in Ireland, from trade unions to community groups.

“We will make this the biggest Palestine solidarity demonstration in history. We encourage everyone who has protested with us before, and everyone who hasn’t but is silently outraged to show your anger and grief,” she said.

Lawlor added that the protest will call for the Irish Government to make further sanctions on Israel.

IPSC Vice Chair Fatin Al Tamimi, who is based in Ireland but has family members who remain trapped in Gaza, said that the “live-streamed genocide” in Gaza is “horrendous beyond imagination”, and yet “the Irish Government won’t act to punish Israel”.

Al Tamimi hit out at the Government’s decision not to join South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel.

“The people of Ireland, not least Palestinian-Irish citizens like myself, demand so much better. I urge everyone who can to join our march,” Al Tamimi added.

A rally is also being held in London, which Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be making a speech at, as hundred of thousands are expected to attend.

Some of the organisations taking part in today’s demonstration include the ICTU, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the Union of Students in Ireland, the Bloody Sunday Trust, the Irish National Teachers Organisation, the Irish Traveller Movement, Unite the Union, the Energy Services Union, the National Women’s Council of Ireland, and many more.