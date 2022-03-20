Ireland to send €6 million to UN fund supporting Palestinian refugees

IRELAND IS SENDING €6 million to a UN agency to support Palestinian refugees in the Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

There are around 5.7 million in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, where the funding used for humanitarian and development needs.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced the contribution today, saying that “generations of Palestinian families have grown-up in refugee camps, living in poverty and facing incredible hardships”.

Advertisement

“The work of UNRWA is a lifeline for millions of Palestinians. It provides critical services, such as healthcare, education, humanitarian relief and social services,” he said.

“This funding will allow Palestinian families to continue to access services they so desperately need.”

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy said it is “so important that Ireland continues to stand firmly behind UNRWA and the critical work they do for Palestinian refugees”.

“Ireland’s funding will support the delivery of essential services to over 5.7 million Palestine refugees.”

€5 million will go towards the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s 2022 Programme Budget, while another €1 million will be allocated to its Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Programme Budget is used to provide essential services for refugees in health, education, microfinance, infrastructure and camp improvement, protection, relief and social services.

Meanwhile the Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal addresses the humanitarian needs of Palestinian refugees affected by the conflict in Syria.

An estimated 438,000 refugees from Palestine are n Sria, around one-third of whom are children.