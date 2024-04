TÁNAISTE AND FOREIGN Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has said that he will be bringing forward proposals for the Government to recognise the State of Palestine, once international discussions have concluded.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening following a speech from new Taoiseach Simon Harris, Martin said that Ireland was coordinating with other countries in relation to supporting Palestinian statehood.

“We’ve discussed this between the government parties and it is my intention to bring to Government a formal proposal and recognition when these wider international discussions are complete,” he said.

Martin said that there should be no doubts that “recognition of a Palestinian state will happen”.

A Bill recognising Palestinian statehood passed successfully through both the Seanad and the Dáil in 2014 but the Government has yet to follow through on it, instead saying it wished to do so in coordination with other EU states.

In March, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar released a joint statement with Malta, Slovenia and Spain saying that the countries had “discussed together our readiness to recognise Palestine and said that we would do so when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right”.

“We are agreed that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region is through implementation of a two-state solution, with Israeli and Palestinian States living side-by-side, in peace and security.

Speaking in February, Varadkar said that “a number of EU states acting together to recognise Palestine could enable a more equal negotiation to happen, after the war has ended in Gaza, in around a two state solution”.

