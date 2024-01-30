Palestinian ambassador urges Irish politicians to use Patrick's Day visit to raise Gaza plight with Biden

THE PALESTINIAN AMBASSADOR in Dublin has said that if Irish politicians go to the St Patrick’s Day event in the White House they should raise the plight of Gaza with US president Joe Biden.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid said that she would not tell the Irish government or the opposition to boycott the event and said “it is totally up to the Irish”.

The ambassador said that the she respects “whatever decision” is taken by the Government and opposition parties.

“It’s a celebration, it’s your national day. It’s an important event. I know that you need to celebrate, it’s totally your right to do that, but this time because of what’s going on in Palestine I just want to hear it if they go, that they mention it.

“I want to hear from the Americans. They do respect Ireland. I wanted to hear it everywhere that the Irish people, they raised it there.

“This is in case if they decide to go. If they decided not to go, I know that the position of Ireland is still very strong,” she added.

The ambassador was appointed by the Palestinian Authority which is managed by Fatah.

The question over whether the Government and opposition TDs – particularly Sinn Féin - should attend the events in Washington DC in March has dominated coverage for days, with some calls for them to boycott it over the US involvement in supporting Israel during its ongoing attack on Gaza.

Traditionally the Taoiseach meets the US President in the White House on or around St Patrick’s Day where a bowl of shamrock is presented. Government and opposition TDs typically attend a series of meetings with key American politicians during the trip and it is widely seen as an important ‘soft diplomacy’ measure between the two countries each year.

The government has made it clear that it has no plans to abandon the event this year.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald, who travels to Washington DC annually for the tradition, has said that St Patrick’s Day will provide an opportunity for Ireland to send “a very clear message” to US leaders over the situation in Gaza.

Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, said his party will send a delegation to the US for the St Patrick’s Day events but will not attend the White House.

People Before Profit TDs have continued to call for Irish politicians to boycott St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the US because of its position on Gaza.

Speaking outside Leinster House today, People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said: “The International Court of Justice ruled last week that Israel has a case to answer in relation to genocide.

“We do not believe that the Taoiseach should be bringing a bowl of shamrock to Joe Biden, while he is arming and financing what we believe to be a genocide.”

He said this stance should extend to all parties with invites to the US, including Sinn Féin and Mary Lou McDonald.

“All politicians with invites should boycott that event as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he said.

Barry added that there is “deep disquiet” that Sinn Féin intends to go to Washington on 17 March among people who have been marching in support of Palestine.

The Cork TD said Sinn Féin risks losing voter support among those on the left because of its position on Palestine.

It is anticipated that the Irish government will release the list of where various international visits of Ministers and Government officials later today.

Abdalmajid thanked the Irish Government and the public for their support of Palestine.

Additional reporting by Jane Matthews