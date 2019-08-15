This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge rules that Ronan Ryan and Pamela Flood's €900k Dublin home may be repossessed

The judge said Pamela Flood’s husband Ronan Ryan attempted to “frustrate and obstruct” the implementation of a court order.

By Ray Managh Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 3:08 PM
56 minutes ago 7,508 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4767375
Image: /Photocall Ireland
Image: /Photocall Ireland

A JUDGE HAS ruled that a creditor may repossess the €900,000 of restaurateur Ronan Ryan and his wife, former Miss Ireland Pamela Flood.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane granted Tanager leave to execute the consent order for possession made on 8 March last against Ryan.

The insolvency proceedings did not involve Flood, who remains under an obligation to immediately vacate her family home at 136 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 with Ryan and their four children.

Today’s judgment means that Tanager, through the sheriff, can take immediate possession of the property if it wishes.

The judge said that there was a deliberate move by Ronan Ryan to frustrate and obstruct the implementation of a court order handing their home back to a vulture fund.

Judge Linnane added that there was also a conscious decision by him not to disclose in separate insolvency proceedings the existence of a consent court order granting Tanager Bank possession of the couple’s home.

Judge Linnane refused the couple a seven-day stay to facilitate consideration of an appeal of her decision to the High Court. She said that when they both, with legal advice, signed an undertaking to hand over their home and leave it on or before 9 July, they had been granted a four-months stay to allow them find alternative accommodation.

‘Frustrating’ the court

In the insolvency proceedings, which Judge Linnane said took a number of people by surprise, Ryan had been granted a 70-day Protective Certificate fencing him off from all creditors, including Tanager.

“The granting of the Protective Certificate resulted in the implementation of the consent order made by this court being frustrated and undermined,” Judge Linnane said in a reserved judgment in the Circuit Civil Court today.

Judge Linnane said the purpose of the insolvency legislation was not to assist persons behaving in this manner.

“That would not be in the public interest. Judges depend on a daily basis on full disclosure being made to them and often set aside ex-parte orders if it later transpires there was non-disclosure of any material information,” she said.

The judge said the consent order, signed by Flood and Ryan, was still in full force and binding on Flood. Ryan’s application for continuing protection under his insolvency proceedings had not affected her obligation to get out of the family home by 9 July last as had been undertaken by both of them.

Judge Linnane said she did not accept Ryan’s excuse that he had not considered the existence of the consent re-possession order as material to his application for protection under the insolvency legislation. It had not been up to him to decide or to be the judge of what was material or not.

No repayments for 9 years

The judge said that on 8 March last, the court had been informed that at the instigation of Ryan and Flood, they and Tanager agreed to a consent order with a four-months stay.

At that stage the debt had risen to €1.25 million and it seemed the estimated value of the property was €900,000. The couple had not made any repayments on the mortgage for almost nine years and today Judge Linnane awarded all legal costs against them.

Tanager had agreed to limit the debt to the net proceeds of sale of the house, effectively writing off more than €300,000 with no order as to costs. Ryan and his wife had second thoughts and met with a Personal Insolvency Practitioner, James Green.

While his debt to Tanager was disclosed by Ryan no reference whatsoever had been made to Green to the fact that a consent order for possession was in existence. Insolvency Judge Verona Lambe had granted the Protective Certificate.

Flood, also a former TV presenter, was not named on Ryan’s mortgage deeds but had been joined to the re-possession proceedings following her marriage to Ryan.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie