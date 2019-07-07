This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Two Americans and a Spaniard gored during Pamplona bull-running

Local media reported one of those gored was in serious condition.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 12:14 PM
21 minutes ago 2,413 Views 16 Comments
Bulls un down a street during the traditional San Fermin bull run in Pamplona.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images
Bulls un down a street during the traditional San Fermin bull run in Pamplona.
Image: PA Images

TWO AMERICANS AND a Spaniard were hospitalised after being gored during northern Spain’s Pamplona bull-running festivities.

The bull runs are one of the most crowded events of the week-long San Fermin festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

“The number of people being treated at the emergency ward of Navarra hospital complex has risen to five, three because of bull horns,” the Navarra regional government said on Twitter.

Authorities said in a statement that those hurt included two US citizens, aged 23 and 46, and a Spaniard, who was injured in his left thigh. Local media reported one of those gored was in serious condition.

The daily runs see hundreds of people dressed in white shirts and red scarfs, sprint with bulls through narrow streets to the city’s bull ring, where the animals are killed by professional matadors in an afternoon bullfight.

The festival, which also involves religious processions, concerts and all-night drinking, attracts thousands of visitors from around the world.

It has also attracted sustained criticism from animal rights activists who have denounced it as cruel. 

Bull fights and bull runs are a traditional part of summer festivals across Spain.

Anyone over the age of 18 can participate in the Pamplona runs though authorities warn of the risks. Since 1911, 16 people have been killed in the event, the last one in 2009.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

