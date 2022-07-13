#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 July 2022
Spain’s running of the bulls: Six hurt but no gorings in Pamplona

There were many hairy moments in the two-minute dash through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona today.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 9:02 AM
A man thrown in the air during the running of the bulls.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SIX PEOPLE WERE treated for injuries but initial reports said there were no gorings in the seventh running of the bulls at Spain´s San Fermín festival.

There were many hairy moments in the two-minute dash through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona this morning.

Shortly into the race, one bull twice head-butted a runner before tossing him to the ground where he was trampled by other beasts and frantic runners.

In the bull ring, at the end of the run, another runner who had fallen and tried to get to his feet was surprised by a charging bull who butted him into the air.

Four people in all have been gored, none seriously, during the festival’s seven runs bull-runs so far this year.

The festival ends tomorrow.

In the 8am runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, test their mettle to run ahead and alongside six fighting bulls and their guiding steer as they charge along an 875-meter route through Pamplona to the city’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying, street events, and the city’s food.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Press Association

