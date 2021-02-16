Poll: How many pancakes will you have today?

TODAY IS KNOWN by many names – Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Tuesday, Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras.
Whatever you call it, it’s a tradition for many to tuck into some pancakes today.
Fruit? Lemon? Sugar? Chocolate? Bacon?
Whether you are a sweet or savoury kind of person, there’s plenty of options to have as a topping on your pancakes.
So, today we’re asking you: How many pancakes will you have today?
Poll Results:
