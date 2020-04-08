This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

19,000 people close pandemic payment due to claiming it 'in error'

The government says the temporary wage subsidy subsidy scheme is not being taxed at the time at which you receive it.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 1:07 PM
11 minutes ago 4,341 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069878
Image: Shutterstock/Cilinskas
Image: Shutterstock/Cilinskas

A TOTAL OF 19,000 people have closed their pandemic unemployment payment because they’re still employed, a senior government official said today. 

To date, there are 507,000 recipients of the emergency payment. 

The Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment is payable to people who have become fully unemployed (including self-employed people). People who have had their hours reduced can apply for the short-time work support. 

Assistant Secretary at the Department of An Taoiseach Liz Canavan said a number of recipients of the pandemic unemployment payment have contacted the Department of Social Protection to say that they claimed this payment of €350″ in error”.

“This may have occurred because they were not aware that their employer had also claimed the temporary wage subsidy scheme,” she said. 

The department has now put facility in place where recipients who want to refund the payment can do so. The details of the new mechanism can be found on the Gov.ie website

“The department is carrying out the necessary checks to ensure that claims are valid, and the payments are warranted. If anyone has claimed the payment in error or wishes to make a refund, they should do so the earliest opportunity by accessing the refund facility,” she said. 

The department also wishes to inform customers that the post office network will be open as normal on Good Friday so payments can be collected on that day. 

The current measures to tackle the virus are in place until 19 April – but the government has already suggested that restrictions could last beyond that date. 

The government also wanted to address concerns raised in relation to tax and the wage subsidy scheme. 

“Today we want to provide clarity on that issue. In order to ensure speedy payments, and minimise hardship on people in the short-term, the temporary wage subsidy subsidy scheme is not being taxed at the time at which you receive it,” said Canavan.

She added that the tax will be collected however at a later date in the year.

“As is the case with most income, the payment is liable to income tax, USC and pay-related social insurance. The amount of tax you pay depends on the amount of income you earn, and under personal circumstances. And not everyone who receives a temporary wave subsidy will end up owing tax.

“If f you do end up owing tax, it will generally be collected in manageable amounts over the course of the next tax year,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie