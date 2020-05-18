This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Slight fall in number of Covid-19 unemployment payments for second week in a row

Workers who previously received the payment are advised to close their claim on the day they return to work.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 18 May 2020, 1:36 PM
File photo: Construction workers can return to the job from today.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THERE ARE 4,000 fewer people receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week compared to the same time last week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) has said.

€201.8 million worth of payments were issued to 585,000 people today as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). This is a reduction of 4,000 people compared to last Monday. 

Last week, the number fell for the first time since the payment was launched on 16 March. 

The €350 per week pandemic payments will be in bank accounts or local post offices tomorrow. 

The highest number of people receiving the payments are in Dublin, Cork and Galway. 

image006 The number of people in each county receiving the Covid-19 unemployment payment. Source: DEASP

7,000 people are receiving the payment for the first time this week. 

The country entered Phase One of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown today as hardware stores and garden centres reopened to some degree and construction work recommenced.

Workers starting back at their jobs need to close their claim for the emergency payment on the date they start back at work. This can be done online.

Any queries can be directed to the department’s income support helpline at 1890 800 024 which operated weekdays from 9am to 5pm. 

The sectors so far with the most workers in receipt of the emergency payment are accommodation and food service (124,500), wholesale and retail (87,600) and construction (76,600).  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

