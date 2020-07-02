Man arrested as part of investigation into Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into fraud related to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims made under the scheme, totalling in excess of €56,000 to date.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau who are working at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection’s special investigations unit, today carried out a search and arrest operation in Dublin.

During the operation a search was conducted at a house in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, where a man in his 30s was arrested. Documentation and notebooks were recovered in the search.

The man was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Enquiries are ongoing.