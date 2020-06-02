This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number receiving Covid-19 unemployment payment drops again with 64,000 now back to work

€190.2 million worth of payments were issued to 543,200 people today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 12:07 PM
9 minutes ago 839 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112669
Image: Shutterstock/nep0
Image: Shutterstock/nep0

THERE ARE 36,200 fewer people receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week compared to the same time last week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has said.

€190.2 million worth of payments were issued to 543,200 people today as part of the PUP scheme, 28,400 of whom have told the department they are returning for work.

It continues the trend which has seen the number of people receiving the payment fall since it was launched on 16 March. 

The €350 per week pandemic payments will be in bank accounts or local post offices by today. 

Over 57,800 employers have also registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), with at least one subsidy being paid for over 508,100 people under the scheme.

Since phase one of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictionsaround 64,000 employees are back in work.

Construction has seen the highest number of people back to work in the last week, with 9,900 people returning.

This was followed by wholesale retailers and motorcycle shops, with 4,300 people having returned to work in that sector, while a further 2,800 people have returned to their jobs in the manufacturing sector.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said the peak demand for the PUP had now passed.

“If the current progress on the health front holds firm, we will see an incremental drop on the numbers in need of this assistance,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“However, not everybody will be getting back to work in the first phases of the reopening of our society and, as I confirmed in the Dáil last week, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will extend beyond the original June end date.”

The government has spent more than €6 billion on social protection support and unemployment payments for workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic so far.

Last week, Doherty accepted that the new payment system is not perfect, but rejected claims that people are “gaming” the system following comments by Supermacs CEO Pat McDonagh that the payment was like “winning the lotto” for many part-time workers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie