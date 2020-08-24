This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare, Laois and Offaly see small increase in people availing of PUP

The number of those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment nationwide has reduced to 232,400.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Aug 2020, 10:18 PM
Shutterstock/Cilinskas
Image: Shutterstock/Cilinskas

COUNTIES KILDARE, LAOIS and Offaly have each seen a small increase in the numbers of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), according to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys. 

The number of those in receipt of the PUP nationwide has now reduced to 232,400, a drop of over 61% from a peak of 598,000 on 5 May when more businesses were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed that “counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly each have a small increase in the numbers receiving the payment this week”. 

There are now 11,400 people in receipt of the PUP in Kildare, up 200 from 11,200 the week previous. There are 3,400 people in each Laois and Offaly in receipt of the payment in, both up 100 from 3,300 the week previous.

This comes as it was announced on Friday that regional lockdown restrictions are to remain in place for Kildare for two weeks, but were be lifted as planned for Laois and Offaly.

“I recognise that the people of these counties were asked to make huge sacrifices to save lives and to protect their families, friends and neighbours,” Humphreys said. 

“I wish to acknowledge the sacrifices that they made over the past two weeks and particularly their huge efforts in adhering to the government guidelines in helping to suppress the spread of the virus,” she said. 

In the past seven days, 6,800 people have closed their claim for their PUP around the country. Some 3,300 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow. 

The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail trade, repair of vehicles and motorcyles, construction, and administrative and support service activities, according to the Department of Social Protection. 

The largest cohort returning to work is the 35-44 age group. 

The Department again reminded workers who are returning to work that they must close their claim for the PUP. 

In order to ensure that their claim is processed correctly, workers who are returning to work must close their claim for the PUP on the actual date that they start back at work. 

The easiest way to close a claim for the PUP is online here

Read next:

