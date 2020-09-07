This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
PUP claims drop further as 1,500 education employees return to work

Claims are down 63% since the peak on 5 May.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Sep 2020, 5:45 PM
17 minutes ago 2,319 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/katarinag
Image: Shutterstock/katarinag

NUMBERS IN RECEIPT of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) continued to reduce this week as 1,500 people returned to work in the education sector. 

Schools have re-opened across the country in recent weeks and, as a result, many education workers have been able to return to the job and close their PUP claims. 

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued the payment to 219,900 people today. This is a decrease of 5,100 people compared to last week. 

Overall, it’s a drop of more than 63% on 5 May when 598,000 people were in receipt of the payment at its peak.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said it is “encouraging to see more and more” people return to work and close their PUP claims. 

“The drop this week is mainly attributed to people returning to work in the education sector.  

“I wish to acknowledge the huge effort made by all involved in this sector whose work and determination have enabled our schools to re-open after being closed for so long.”

PUP rates will change from 17 September where it will move from two to three rates of payment. 

A maximum of €300 can be received for those who earned more than €300 per week before beginning their PUP claim.  

People who earned between €200 and €300 per week will receive €250 per week. Those who earned less than €200 per week will receive €203 per week.  

Orla Dwyer
