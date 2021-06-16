Join us on Thursday for a panel discussion on solutions to the housing crisis

THIS THURSDAY AT 7pm the Good Information Project is hosting a panel discussion looking at solutions to Ireland’s housing crisis.

Over the past few weeks we’ve been exploring a number of issues on this topic including controversial developments, the affordability question, the debate behind a constitutional right to housing and people’s rental stories.

We have a great line-up of experts on housing tomorrow evening and we want to see what big ideas, real-world working examples, and clever solutions could be brought into the housing debate.

We’ll be joined on the night by Ali Grehan, Dublin City Architect, Aidan Regan, associate professor in UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations, Orla Hegarty, architect and assistant professor at UCD and Dr Lorcan Sirr, lecturer in housing at Dublin Institute of Technology and visiting professor of housing at the Universitat Rovira.

The panel will be hosted by reporter Cónal Thomas and kicks off at 7pm.

Register now for free tickets.

This is part of The Good Information Project, which is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.