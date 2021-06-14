#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 June 2021
Gardaí to view CCTV after homophobic graffiti daubed near popular Dublin bar

The incident happened overnight.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 14 Jun 2021, 4:35 PM
Screenshot 2021-06-14 4.30.54 PM Source: Twitter/PantiBliss

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after homophobic graffiti was painted on a building beside the well-known Panti Bar on Dublin’s Capel Street.  

The words “Pedo Bar” were painted on a building beside the bar with an arrow pointing towards it. That building belongs to online shopping website Etsy.

Irish business group Dublin Town quickly dispatched a team to paint over the offensive graffiti. Once it was removed, Etsy displayed two pride flags over where the homophobic remarks were originally painted. 

Panti Bar’s owner, Rory O’Neill, said there is clear CCTV of the incident and that it seemed planned rather than a spur-of-the-moment incident. The video will be handed over to gardaí. 

Gardaí confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that no arrests have yet been made. 

“Investigations are ongoing”, a spokesperson said.

Garreth MacNamee
